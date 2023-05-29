‘Blow to media industry’, Tinubu mourns Dokpesi

Chief Raymond Dokpesi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the death of Daar Communications founder and owner of African Independence Television, Raymond Dokpesi as a ‘blow to the media industry’.

Dokpesi died on Monday at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Tinubu’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued in Abuja by his media officer, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

The President recalled the pioneering role Dokpesi played in private broadcasting, adding that he left giant footprints on the media landscape.

He said, “The death of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is a blow to the media industry where he has played pioneering roles in private broadcasting. His pacesetting investment in the industry is an inspiration to many who come after him.

“The history of the evolution of the Nigerian media industry will be incomplete without prominent mention of Dokpesi and his giant footprints on the media landscape.

“I express my sincere condolences to the management and staff of Daar Communications and the family of the late media entrepreneur for this monumental loss,” he said.