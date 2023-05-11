Blame manufacturers of arms for killings in Nigeria— Oboh

*charges African leaders to sanction countries sponsoring terrorism

By Evelyn Usman

A Music Producer, Director cum musician, John Oboh, aka Mighty Mouse, has blamed foreign manufacturers of arms and ammunition for the spate of killings of innocent Nigerians by non-state actors in Nigeria and the African continent.

He has therefore called for the need for Africa leaders to speak with one voice and sanction foreign countries suspected to be producing weapons and sponsoring terrorism in the African continent.

In his latest single to be released on vinyl, entitled ‘ Back to You’ Oboh, who recently changed his stage name to Lion King John, accused some countries in the Western world of the bloodletting in Africa, noting that their weapons had emboldened terrorists and kidnappers.

In an interview with the Edo-state born, he lamented that activities of terrorists and kidnappers had a devastating effect on the socio-economic development of Nigeria in particular and the African continent in general, pointing out that ,” where there is violence, there will be fewer investments.

No foreign investor will agree to come to our country to invest because of terrorism. There’s no productivity in Africa as a result of that.

“That is why I am putting the blame on the manufacturers of arms and ammunition that are making Africa poorer every day”.

King John, who claimed to have produced many popular musicians, said his latest single was an expression of the reality of the present Africa.

According to him, “ If you go round Africa today, you will know that our land is the most fertile. God has blessed Africa with abundant mineral resources. And in the reproductive circle, Africans reproduce more than even the South Americans.

” But Africans are presently living in bondage because foreigners came to Africa with their ideologies and philosophies and set Africans against themselves. We want peace and unity. Let Africans come together and make collective decisions that are of the interest of Africans.

“If we take away weapons from the African society, Africans will have means to negotiate for themselves. These weapons normally get into the hands of hooligans such as terrorists and kidnappers.

“Tell me, where did militants in Niger Delta and Boko Haram get their guns from? How did armed robbers and unknown gunmen get their guns? Those guns were not manufactured here in Nigeria or Africa. They were manufactured in the western world which has its syndicates in every country in Africa, thereby sucking away our resources and money.

“Unfortunately, African leaders are acting as if they cannot identify or understand what has been happening? It’s obvious for everyone to see that many Nigerians have been murdered . Scores of Chibok girls who were kidnapped some years ago are still in captivity. Some of them were impregnated, some were set free after giving birth to one or two children for the terrorists.

” The African government should mop up arms from terrorists, kidnappers and armed robbers . Nobody has the right to take another’s life. Killing of infants is the most terrible and cruel criminal act. The child has a life and has the right to live. This is why I am hollering today to fight the guns and ammunition manufacturers”, he stated.