BIU mourns death of final-year student

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE management of Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Benin City has mourned the death of Ezeonye Bruno Leo, a 400-level student of Computer Science who was said to have slumped and died on Monday.

A statement made available to Vanguard late on Tuesday night by the Registrar and Secretary of the Governing Council Itoya Vinton-Okoedo said “The Management, Staff, and Students of Benson Idahosa University prayerfully mourn the loss of our precious student; EZEONYE BRUNO LEO, whose painful exit occurred on Monday, May 22, 2023.

“Mr. Bruno Leo, a 400-level Student of Computer Science, slumped while playing football with his classmates. He was rushed to the University’s medical clinic where he was promptly attended to by the medical doctor on duty.

“This is an incredibly sad time for everyone who knew Mr Bruno Ezeonye and a huge shock to lose someone in our community so suddenly and tragically.

“As a community, our focus now is to provide support to his family and our students as we all mourn this great loss. The privacy of the family is our priority and desire.

“We are maintaining communication with the family consistently, as we mourn together. This is a tragic loss for all of us in the University.

“May his soul rest in peace, amen.”