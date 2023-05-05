Biden, Meghan, Putin, others to miss King Charles’ coronation

By Biodun Busari

United States President Joe Biden will not attend King Charles’ coronation in Westminster Abbey, London, England, on Saturday.

Biden told King Charles in a phone call that he would not grace the coronation, but Washington confirmed the US First Lady, Jill Biden will attend with a delegation.

Sky News said while the full guest list has not been released, about 2,000 people will attend the coronation.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle is among several high-profile names who have already confirmed their absence from the ceremony on May 6.

The Duchess of Sussex will not attend as Harry will make the trip to witness his father’s coronation.

There are a variety of reported reasons for Meghan’s absence, with one stating her desire to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on the day of the coronation.

Unsurprisingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to attend the coronation. He has become a global outcast since invading Ukraine in February 2022.

Putin would also face being arrested if he visited the UK after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant over alleged war crimes.

Also, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the event while other heads of state in the Middle East including crown princes from Bahrain and Kuwait have been invited.

The powerful royal was internationally condemned after US intelligence found he approved the brutal murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Others that will not attend are Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.

Earl Spencer said in February he does not expect to be invited to the coronation.