Beyond the thrills and frills of AMVCA 2023

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

The memory of the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, AMVCAs, held last weekend at the Convention Centre, Eko hotels and Suites, Lagos, is bound to linger in the minds of those that graced the glamorous event for a long time.

If not for anything, the scintillating performances, head-turning ensembles,glowing speeches and awards presentation were some takeaways of the biggest night of African filmmakers and stars.

Like the previous editions, the awards night was topnotch. It was nothing short of class, panache and glitz. In attendance were who’s who in the Nigerian movie industry .

The stars not only set the show on fire in their show-stopping ensembles and flawless makeup but also, they stepped out on the night in their blaze of glory to showcase their latest wardrobe acquisitions. But beyond razzmatazz, the show lived up to its billing, featuring performances from some of the top music acts in the country.

Leading the pack on the night was award-winning queen of pop, Tiwa Savage , who set the stage on fire with her energetic performance. She brought her A-game on stage, performing alongside fast-rising singer Spyro, who’s one of her most recent collaborators.

Together, they performed their mega hit song, ‘Who’s Your Guy?’ to the delight of the large audience, who took their feet, dancing and singing along with them. Tiwa Savage also performed ‘Stamina’ and ‘Somebody’s Son’, singing live and showing her vocal prowess. Her performance which was one of the high points of the evening, earned her a standing ovation while it lasted.