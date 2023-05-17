Benue South poll: Tribunal dismisses Onjeh’s application seeking recount of votes

Onjeh-Daniel

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State National and State Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi has dismissed the application filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Benue South Senatorial District election, Mr Daniel Onjeh, seeking a recount of the votes cast in the February 25th, 2023, election.

The APC candidate is seeking the nullification of the victory of Senator Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a declaration of the tribunal recognising him as the winner of the poll.

He had in his petition among others alleged overvoting in the said election.

Ruling on the application Wednesday, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha held that the petitioner failed to avail the tribunal enough evidence in respect of the application.

He held that “the application is pre-emptive and premature at this stage of pre-hearing.”

The panel accordingly dismissed the application.