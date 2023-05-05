Benue Police nab kidnap kingpin, gun down notorious robber

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Police in Benue state have arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin and also gunned down a notorious armed robber in two separate operations in Zaki Biam and Taraku communities of Ukum and Gwer East Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state respectively.



The Command in a statement issued weekend by its Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene on behalf of the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Julius Okoro disclosed that the kidnap kingpin was arrested a few days ago after information was received that he was allegedly threatening to abduct a Zaki Biam based businessman.



According to her “information was received that a kidnapper was threatening one Mr. Innocent of Zaki- Biam town to pay the sum of N5million to an account or he will kidnap and kill. The victim paid the sum of N500,000 to the said account provided by the kidnapper but the threat persisted.



“Police investigation led to the arrest of one Elijah Elisha. A Police uniform and military camouflage trousers were recovered from the suspect during a search in his house and the suspect confessed to the crime.”

The Command’s PRO in the statement also explained that the notorious robbery suspect was gunned down at Ankyoor village during an alleged robbery operation.



She explained that “while men of Operation Zenda JTF were on routine patrol along Taraku – Otukpo road, they ran into an armed robbery incident at Ankyoor village. And the syndicate engaged the police team in a gun duel.

“Consequently, one of the robbers received gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead. The corpse has been deposited at the hospital morgue while other gang members escaped with gunshot injuries.

“Item recovered from the suspect includes; one locally made pistol loaded with three rounds of 9mm live ammunition and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.”