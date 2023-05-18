Benue govt appeals to FG, humanitarian partners over plight of IDPs

…flags off distribution of relief materials

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has appealed to the Federal Government, International and domestic humanitarian partners for sustained support in its effort to cater for the huge population of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, and Persons of Concern in the state.

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior made the appeal while flagging off the monthly distribution of relief materials to the over two million IDPs in official and unofficial camps in the State.

Dr. Shior explained that the month’s relief materials would be extended to the displaced persons who were sacked from their communities by armed Fulani herdsmen in Otukpo and Apa LGAs of the state.

He said “the number of IDPs as a result of the armed herders attacks in Benue communities keeps increasing as these attacks happen; and it is taking its toll on the state government. But Governor Samuel Ortom has taken it upon himself to ensure that our people are not abandoned.

“So every month food items and sometimes non-food items are sent to them to help alleviate their plight.

“The burden is overwhelming, even as the government exits on May 29, we are appealing to the Federal Government, International and domestic humanitarian partners to sustain support for the Benue state government to help relief the plight of the IDPs.”

The Executive Secretary who lauded Governor Ortom for sustaining support for the IDPs said “the routine food and non food items distribution to the IDPs as well as their safety are the major concern of the Governor.”

Food items distributed included, thousands of bags of beans, rice, garri, cartons of noodles, tubers of yam among others.