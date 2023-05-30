Benjamin Kalu felicitates Tinubu, Shettima on successful inauguration

…Urges them to remain steadfast in the Future of Nigeria.

The All Progressives Congress Candidate for the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House and current Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu has felicitated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima stating that Nigeria is in capable hands as he is confident that THE President will drive sustainable growth and development in the Nation.

Rep. Kalu in his message also thanked the Immediate-Past President Muhammadu Buhari for leading a smooth transition to the new administration, adding that he has truly left a legacy for the nation through his leadership and is indeed an elder statesman.

The law maker urged the President and THE Vice President to be prepared for initial set backs that may be experienced as they embark on the journey of “ Renewed Hope for Nation Building” Knowing that their steadfastness will secure the future of Nigeria, which the citizens have placed in their hands.

He said;

On behalf of myself and the entire Bende Federal Constituency, I heartily congratulate Your Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your inauguration as the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Vice President Kashim Shettima. This is a momentous occasion that marks the beginning of a new chapter for our great nation.

This accomplishment is attributed to the exemplary leadership of the Immediate-Past President, Muhammadu Buhari, who has not only fulfilled his commitments to ensuring free and fair elections but has also facilitated a smooth transfer of power to the incoming government showcasing Wisdom and Statesmanship.

In any new administration, it is crucial to buckle your belts and prepare for the initial kickbacks that may shake the policy direction, as we celebrate this successful inauguration of the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I urge you to remain focused, and work tirelessly to save the future of Nigeria. The road ahead may be challenging, but with determination and a genuine commitment to progress, I am confident that you can steer our nation towards a brighter future.

May you have the wisdom and strength to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to you. Nigeria is counting on you.

I call on all Nigerians to join hands and support the government as we move from where we are currently to greater heights .

President Tinubu was sworn-in today at the Abuja Eagles Square by the Chief Justice of the Federation, His Lordship Kayode Ariwola in the presence of the immediate-past Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Members of the National Assembly, Delegates from different countries across the world, other heads of the Army, the Police and other paramilitary Organisations in the summary of a series of events that began earlier in the week.