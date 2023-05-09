Become ambassador against child marriage, Group tells students

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Sensitizing the girl children on how to become an ambassador campaigning against child marriage was the essence of the third phase of sensitization community outreach organized by the Bella Foundation and her partners, EVOCA Foundation and Nommontu Foundation.

Speaking on the event, Founder, Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care, Bella Akhagba noted that the project which is 12 months with possible extension has been carried out in three secondary schools out of five within Ojo Local Government which has high prevalence of child marriage.

“We have organized seminars on Child marriage with the theme ‘Eliminating Child Marriage Through Educational Programs’ for adolescent girls aged 9-17 years in schools including Jesab College Imude, Chrismercy Academy, Emma’s Comprehensive College in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State of Nigeria.

According to her, “The project was aimed to inform and equip adolescents’ girls with the knowledge and skills to be able to advocate against child marriage in their various communities. When girls are informed it will help to change attitude and behavior which will eventually eradicate it in near future.

“We hope to scale up the project to other communities and local government with high prevalence of child marriage in Lagos state when we have the funds.

One of the girls who was a victim of child marriage lamented that although, she got married to the young man but the relations of the husband were unleashing mayhem on her especially the mother-in-law. “In the process, I gave birth to my child but the child died. After the baby died, my mother-in-law continued to treat me badly and my husband was also a tout. He was living a wayward life. Because of that, my parents were devastated to hear that my husband was beating me, so I took a bold step to run out of his house”, she lamented.

Reacting the facilitator, Odonghanrd Dorinda, Gender Advocate (Ending Child Marriage Project in Nigeria), Girls Not Brides and Coalition of Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria sponsored by UNICEF lamented that, Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest rate of child marriage.

Dorinda explained that, when tackling the issue of child marriage, it is important to consider the region, tradition and culture. “The way child marriage is handled in the South is different from the way it will be handled in the North.

“The research shows that some of the girls are impregnated by young men who have no means of livelihood while the girls are forced by parents to marry such men who are responsible for the pregnancy”, she said.

Highlight of the event was inauguration of Child Marriage ambassador club.