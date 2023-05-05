‘Beacon of Better Nigeria’ – Atiku, Jonathan pay tribute to late Yar’Adua 

After 13 years of the demise of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former President Goodluck Jonathan have respectively paid tribute to the late president.

In a separate statement, Atiku described late Yar’Adua as a devoted leader and champion of democracy.

Recall that late Yar’Adua and Jonathan were elected as president and vice-president in 2007, succeeding Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku.

But, Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010, and was succeeded by Jonathan.

In a tribute to Yar’Adua, Atiku described a beacon of humility and integrity, adding that despite his illness, he fought for a better Nigeria and set the path for future leaders.

“President Yar’Adua was a beacon of humility and integrity, acknowledging the shortcomings of the very election that brought him to power in 2007. His ability to recognize and strive for improvements in Nigeria’s electoral system speaks volumes about his character and his devotion to the nation,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Despite the illness that eventually claimed his life, president Yar’Adua continued to fight for a better Nigeria, initiating a correcting process and setting a path for future leaders to follow. His enduring legacy is a testament to his passion for democracy and justice.“

Similarly, in a tribute to Yar’Adua, Jonathan described the late former president as an exemplary leader, who lived above ethnic and religious sentiments.

He stated, “Our nation lost a great and selfless leader, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He was a man of peace, justice and accountability.

“We look back with appreciation to God for the gift of his life and his impact on our nation.

“President Yar’Adua was an exemplary leader, who lived above ethnic and religious sentiment. And his public life inspired many positively.

“Today we remember him for his life of service, dedication and commitment to a united and prosperous nation.”