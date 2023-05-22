Be transparent in your deal with Dangote Refinery, CTA to FG

By Henry Umoru

THE Centre for Transparency Advocacy, CTA has called on the Federal Government to take proactive steps to ensure utmost transparency in its participation in the Dangote Refinery project.

According to CTA, the government of the President- elect, Senator Bola Tinubu should prioritize measures that would ensure that the transaction benefits all Nigerians instead of perpetuating what it described as the historical trend of a select few benefiting from the petroleum sector.

In a statement yesterday on the inauguration of the new refinery, the Executive Director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi who noted that the Dangote Refinery project holds immense potentials for Nigeria’s energy sector, said that it will offer increased refining capacity and reduced reliance on imported petroleum products. However, she said, it was imperative that the incoming government makes concerted efforts to revive the existing four refineries in the country.

Nwadishi said, “staunchly upholds” the principles of open governance, accountability, and inclusivity, stressing that the incoming government should prioritize these principles in all dealings pertaining to the Dangote Refinery project. She urged the government to establish and implement transparent bidding processes, establish clear operational guidelines, and enforce robust oversight mechanisms to prevent any misappropriation of resources and corruption.

“In the interest of transparency and accountability, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy seeks clarity from the government on a few crucial questions. With a 20% equity share for the Dangote Refinery and the supply of 300,000 barrels of crude to the refinery, what are the plans to ensure Nigerian interests are adequately represented and protected? Will subsidy be paid on the products supplied from the Dangote Refinery? Clear answers to these questions and a well-defined plan on the removal of subsidy will ensure transparency in the country’s dealings with the privately owned refinery and instill confidence among the Nigerian people.

” The government must provide clear answers and a comprehensive plan to address concerns regarding Nigerian interests and subsidy payments for the products supplied by the refinery. This will foster transparency, build trust, and ensure that the benefits are equitably shared among all Nigerians.

“The incoming government must demonstrate its commitment to ending the long-standing trend of a privileged few profiting from petroleum subsidy scams while the majority of Nigerians bear the burden of hardships. To this end, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy calls for comprehensive social impact assessments to identify potential risks, develop effective mitigation strategies, and ensure that the benefits of the project are extended to all segments of society, particularly the vulnerable and marginalized.

“In addition to the Dangote Refinery project, the CTA emphasizes the urgent need to revive the country’s four refineries. These refineries, with a combined refining capacity of 450,000 barrels of crude per day, hold significant potential to contribute to Nigeria’s energy security and self-sufficiency. The incoming government must prioritize efforts to revitalize and modernize these refineries, addressing operational challenges and adopting best practices from around the world “