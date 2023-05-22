Home » News » Be transparent in your deal with Dangote Refinery, CTA to FG
News

May 22, 2023

Be transparent in your deal with Dangote Refinery, CTA to FG

By Henry Umoru

THE Centre for Transparency  Advocacy, CTA has called on the  Federal Government  to take  proactive steps to ensure  utmost transparency in its  participation in the  Dangote  Refinery project. 

According to CTA, the government of the President- elect, Senator Bola Tinubu should  prioritize measures that  would ensure that the transaction benefits all Nigerians instead of  perpetuating what it described as  the historical trend of a select few benefiting from the petroleum sector. 

In a statement yesterday on the  inauguration of the new refinery,  the Executive Director of CTA, Faith Nwadishi  who noted that  the  Dangote Refinery project holds immense potentials for Nigeria’s energy sector, said that it will  offer  increased refining capacity and reduced reliance on imported petroleum products. However,  she said, it was  imperative that the incoming government makes  concerted efforts to revive the existing  four refineries in the country.

Nwadishi said, “staunchly  upholds” the principles of open governance, accountability, and inclusivity, stressing   that the incoming government  should  prioritize these principles in all dealings pertaining to the Dangote Refinery project.  She urged the government to establish and  implement transparent bidding processes, establish clear operational guidelines, and enforce robust oversight mechanisms to prevent any misappropriation of resources and   corruption.

“In the interest of transparency and accountability, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy seeks clarity from the government on a few crucial questions. With a 20% equity share for the Dangote Refinery and the supply of 300,000 barrels of crude to the refinery, what are the plans to ensure Nigerian interests are adequately represented and protected? Will subsidy be paid on the products supplied from the Dangote Refinery? Clear answers to these questions and a well-defined plan on the removal of subsidy will ensure transparency in the country’s dealings with the privately owned refinery and instill confidence among the Nigerian people.

” The government must provide clear answers and a comprehensive plan to address concerns regarding Nigerian interests and subsidy payments for the products supplied by the refinery. This will foster transparency, build trust, and ensure that the benefits are equitably shared among all Nigerians.

“The incoming government must demonstrate its commitment to ending the long-standing trend of a privileged few profiting from petroleum subsidy scams while the majority of Nigerians bear the burden of hardships. To this end, the Centre for Transparency Advocacy calls for comprehensive social impact assessments to identify potential risks, develop effective mitigation strategies, and ensure that the benefits of the project are extended to all segments of society, particularly the vulnerable and marginalized.

“In addition to the Dangote Refinery project, the CTA emphasizes the urgent need to revive the country’s four refineries. These refineries, with a combined refining capacity of 450,000 barrels of crude per day, hold significant potential to contribute to Nigeria’s energy security and self-sufficiency. The incoming government must prioritize efforts to revitalize and modernize these refineries, addressing operational challenges and adopting best practices from around the world “

