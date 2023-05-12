Be governor to all, recall sacked teachers, health workers — APC charges Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to be bound by his pledge of being a governor to all and recall sacked teachers and health workers in the state.

The party Acting Chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by its Media Director, Kola Olabisi on Friday, said the governor’s pledge of being fair to all would be commendable of it is backed up with sincerity of purpose.

He added that it is Adeleke’s subsequent actions and inactions that would be a worthy parameter to know the level of importance that the governor attaches to his pledge for fairness to all and sundry.

The state acting APC chairman stated that the political will of Adeleke to reverse some of his hasty decisions against the opposition APC and its members and supporters through his numerous executive orders borne out of victimisation, oppression and vindictiveness during his inauguration would go a long way in measuring the genuiness and seriousness of his post-Supreme Court’s verdict pledge.

The statement reads; “For us to know the seriousness of the governor with his promises to use his governorship justly, he must redress with dispatch the issue of the the traditional rulers that he humiliated with one of his executive orders to keep away from their palaces henceforth.

“It is worthwhile to remind Governor Adeleke that he has no business with the intervention into the obaship institution in the state if he intends to make a success in his administration. He can take a cue from the past administrations in the state in this regard.

“The issue of the 1,500 teachers that were employed by his predecessor but laid off by him on the basis of victimisation when it is obvious that the state is faced with the dearth of teachers at both primary and secondary school levels should be urgently attended to.

“The malicious sack of the health workers employed by the Oyetola-led administration should form a priority attention to his government if truly he intends to move Osun State forward.

“Whatever name the former O’YES programme is called is not our business but the 20,000 disengaged workforce of the programme must be reabsorbed to justify concentration on the welfarism of the people of the state regardless of their political persuasions.

“For us to further have an unshaken confidence in his promised fair dealing with all and sundry, Governor Adeleke should fast track the payment of the November 2022 salaries and leave allowances of the political functionaries that worked till the end with former Governor Oyetola as there is no justifiable reason for punishing those who served their state meritoriously.

“It becomes expedient for Adeleke to pay the November 2022 salaries of the political functionaries that worked under ex-Governor Oyetola because the said salaries had been appropriated before the exit of the former governor”.