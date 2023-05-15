Be good ambassadors, deploy your potential, NYSC tasks Corps members

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, weekend called on Corps members to be good ambassadors of the country even as they deploy their God-given potential in the service of humanity.

Represented by the Camp Director, Barrister Ngwoke Nwokoro, the Coordinator of NYSC, Ebonyi State, Mrs Bamai Mercy Dawuda who stated this at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, MacGregor College, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, described the Variety Night organized by NYSC as the climax of the social events in the Camp.

She appreciated all the Corp members for their participation during the Variety Night and added that the deployment of one’s potential was the gateway for promotion and fulfilment in life.

She described the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream II’s Variety Night as most exhilarating in comparison with past ones.

“This variety night is the climax of all the social events in the camp, we started with dance and drama competitions. They are parts of the Camp orientation course programmes, I observed that the Corps members were quite excited unlike in the past, and the event was well packaged and powered by Kamisafe.”

The event was powered by Kamisafe Company in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC in Ebonyi State.

Speaking during the event, the Country Manager of Kamisafe, Mr Mbam Goodluck Ebenezer, said the Company decided to sponsor the scheme’s Variety of Night in order to put smiles on the faces of the Corps members and staff of the Scheme.

Mbam explained that the Company has its motivating factors anchored on ensuring people’s safety, welfare and happiness at all levels of human existence.

“Kamisafe remains in the business of making life easy and enjoyable for all mankind in a very affordable way; that’s why we see our products were packaged to the extent they have alternative energy. It’s available for every household including the poorest of the poor in the remotest hinterlands.”

According to him, students in various institutions of learning had been giving good testimonies about the Company, since its inception in 2004.

Highlights of the NYSC Variety Night include the Beauty pageant, and competitions for Mr. Macho and Miss NYSC, which were won by platoons two and seven respectively.

Both high and low-ranking camp officials alongside Corps members who participated in the event were gifted with Kamisafe products, such as rechargeable led fans, lamps, bulbs, touches; wears, among others.