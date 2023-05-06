Bayelsa education commissioner commends new learning inititive

By Elizabeth Osayande

The introduction of Bayelsa Promoting Reform to Improve and Modernize Education, BayelsaPRIME, has been described as building a solid foundation for the education system.

BayelsaPrime, an enhanced pedagogy, high-quality learning materials and tools set to deliver better learning outcomes among pupils in 222 schools, and spread across four local government areas, has been rated high by the Commissioner for Education, Bayelsa state, Dr. Gentle Emelah.

Emelah who was on a working visit to selected schools in the state, said: ” With BayelsaPRIME, we are building a very solid foundation for our educational system. Primary education is the bedrock for every educational system and if we get it right at this point there is no limit to what we can achieve.” He noted.

The Commissioner for Education in the company of officials from the Ministry of Education, who spoke at Isaac Boro Model Primary School, Yenagoa, reiterated that :” A situation where I can be in my office and monitor what is happening in any school is very laudable. We are able to see how many teachers are in school at any particular time and to know if they are teaching or not.

These features make BayelsaPRIME unique. We see other states emulating sooner. While I appreciate the level of compliance of teachers with the reform, I won’t stop thanking His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri for this lofty initiative of bringing BayelsaPRIME. It is quite commendable,” he noted.

On her part, the headteacher, Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education Primary School, Ebifegha Tarikiye Favour, who welcomed the Commissioner, explained BayelsaPRIME, has reduced the pressure on teachers by providing them with the technology that made their work effective and efficient.

Her words: ” Most children that were introverts have loosened up because of the kind of engagement and techniques used in the teaching and learning process.” Favour said.

BayelsaPrime launched in early 2023, has had the first set of over 2,000 teachers, and made classrooms more engaging and lively for over 20,000 pupils. The technology has been said to enhance teachers’ attendance and accountability, by bridging the gap between pupils and teachers.