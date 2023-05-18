Bawa must quit, face probe, over 150 CSOs tell Buhari

The CSOs at the press conference on Thursday.

Following Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State’s bombshell, on Wednesday, against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, over 150 anti-corruption crusaders, on Thursday, insisted that Bawa can no longer continue in office.

The leaders of the organisations, who said they had refused to be cowed into shelving their agitation for a genuine fight against corruption in Nigeria, said inasmuch as elected officials must account for their actions in office, they shared Matawalle’s view that the investigations must not be selective but all-embracing.

According to the activists, who spoke at a press conference in Lagos today, Thursday, the EFCC is an important agency in Nigeria, established to rid the society of corruption with impunity. It was not conceived as an agency meant for settling scores for political godfathers.

Led by the Chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, Debo Adeniran, the activists said that it was the standard practice all over the world for officials who have been accused of gross misconduct to step aside while investigations are being conducted to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

They, therefore, called for a full probe into the activities of the EFCC under Bawa, saying, “His predecessor, Ibrahim Magu, was not only told to step aside, he was humiliated out of office and up till tomorrow, no one knows the exact outcome of the probe against him.”

According to them, from the interaction of journalists and CSOs with ordinary Nigerians who had been invited for one reason or the other at the Commission, “there have been several allegations to the effect that about 80 per cent of cases under EFCC investigation are not taken to court. EFCC offices now literally serve as court rooms.

“This needs to be thoroughly investigated by a technical Commission of Inquiry to dig into the modus operandi of EFCC investigations in the last three years by thoroughly analysing records of arrests, investigations, outcomes and final closure of each incident and individual suspects and how the matters were eventually dispensed with,” they demanded.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the CSOs, their spokesperson, Olufemi Lawson, said: “Allegations of sharp practices with confiscated assets by the Commission have refused to go away.

“To this end, all seized assets need to be forensically audited with a view to recovering all assets re-looted or auctioned in suspicious circumstances.

The activists said claims by Bawa that the EFCC had secured 98.93 per cent convictions in 2022, losing only 1.07 per cent, were spurious, noting that a large chunk of the convictions were online fraudsters, while favoured political office holders were left untouched.