Barrister Peace Oyanbo @41: When giving makes you happy

By Justice Eze

As I write this morning, Barrister Peace Owei Oyanbo and her team of friends and volunteers are perhaps on their way to Local Government Education Authority Primary School, Jiwa Gwagwa, FCT, Abuja to distribute writing materials to pupils, to dance with them, play games and share food and drinks in commemoration of the Children’s Day which coincides with her birth anniversary.



Peace Oyanbo has a history of giving and giving is an innate thing that runs through her and her family. She believes our lives are fulfilling when we give and share, and that great inner joy comes from helping others to better their lives. Giving provides an intrinsic reward that is far more valuable than the gift we receive. As Mahatma Gandhi said: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” True joy lies in the act of giving without an expectation of receiving something in return. The act of giving kindles self-esteem and brings happiness.

Leo Buscaglia, an American author and motivational speaker said: ” Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.”

The joy of giving lasts longer than the joy of getting. The happiness we feel after a particular event or activity diminishes each time we experience that event, a phenomenon is known as hedonic adaptation. But giving to others may be the exception to this rule, according to research in Psychological Science.

When the act of giving is joyful when it is unconditional and from the heart, then the energy behind the giving increases many times over. But if we give grudgingly, there is no energy behind that giving. If we feel we have lost something through the act of giving, then the gift is not truly given and will not cause an increase. The gifts of caring, attention, affection, appreciation, and love are some of the most precious gifts we can give, and they don’t cost anything.

Barrister Peace Oyanbo has touched many lives with her endearing qualities. As a woman, a mother, she feels the pulse of the indigents and decisively assists them. From visits to schools, medical centres, local communities, Oyanbo put smiles on people’s faces with her foundation known as She4She initiatives. Some of her recent engagements include:7 ITEMS FOR ITEM SEVEN – GISHIRI/ KATAMPE AREA ABUJA

,WOMAN UP SERIES 2 BAYELSA – MEDICAL OUTREACH, WOMAN UP SERIES 2 BAYELSA – FOOD OUTREACH ,MEDICAL/FOOD OUTREACH IN ABAJI FCT ABUJA ,FOOD OUTREACH IN IDP CAMP NEW KUCHINGORO and EVERY NEW BORN ACTION PLAN (ENAP) OUTREACH – WUSE GENERAL HOSPITAL, ABUJA