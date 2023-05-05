Bandits invade Niger community; kill one soldier, injure another

•23 bandits killed by security, others escaped with bullet wounds.

•30 abductees regain freedom

By Wole Mosadomi,Minna

Bandits have again invaded Allawa Community in Shiroro local government area of Niger state during which two soldiers were shot by the bandits. The soldiers who were drafted to maintain security in the Communities were shot when they invaded the hideout of the terrorists to secure the release of those abducted by the bandits a few days ago.

It was reliably gathered that the bandits had invaded the community on Tuesday and succeeded in abducting four villagers who were said to be returning from their farms. The bandits who were said to have run shot of food and fuel sent one of the abductees to the market to purchase the items. The bandits had also threatened to eliminate those left in their captivity in case the “errand man” failed to return with the items- food and fuel.

An impeccable source from residents of the community who wanted anonymity said the security keeping vigil in the area became suspicious of the abducted man especially with the volume of fuel and food items purchased and had to trail him to his destination.

However, the bandits who noticed the security as they approached the forest opened fire on them while the security also responded. During the cross fire which was said to have lasted about five hours, the security killed no fewer than twenty three of the bandits while many others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. Corpses of the bandits were said to be littering the forest.

Two of the soldiers were also shot and were immediately rushed to the health center by their colleagues. One of the soldiers however gave up the ghost on Thursday night while the other was said to be recuperating in one of the hospitals.

As a result of the exchange of fire, the bandits took to their heels while many of the abductees eventually regained their freedom.

Meanwhile, Allawa town has been condoned off by the security task force as people were prevented from going out or coming into the community.

“Residents of the communities are now living in fear because of possible reprisal by the bandits. The security personnel really rose to the occasion and killed the bandits and their corpses now liter the bushes. Many of the abductees numbering up to thirty have regained their freedom. The whereabouts of others are still unknown,” the source revealed.