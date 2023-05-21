Bandits in Imo: Orsu monarchs, leaders give notice to quit to hoodlums

…ask Uzodimma for amnesty programme

By Chinonso Alozie

The traditional rulers, and stakeholders of the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state, on Sunday, gave notice to quit to bandits occupying their land, just ask they asked Governor Hope Uzodimma, to consider an amnesty programme for repentant youths in the area.

They made their position known in a statement delivered to newsmen in Owerri, by the Chairman Odimma Orsu Initiative, Eze Elect, Eze Ezekiel .I. Nwokedi, and Secretary Barrister Remi Ezedioramma-Agwuezie.

They said they adopted the template to end the insecurity in the Orsu area that has lasted for over three years with residents abandoning their homes, houses, and cars set ablaze by the hoodlums.

To end it, the stakeholders said: “The stakeholder’s summit formally adopted the interim Executive and admin to pilot the affairs of Odimma Orsu Initiative in the course of our struggle to bring back peace in Orsu land.

“That the armed militia gangs operating under the cover of Eastern Security Network, ESN, and are illegally occupying communities in Orsu LGA, are not welcome and unacceptable within Orsu land and are therefore requested to quit our communities with immediate effect.

“That our brainwashed locals who have been working for these criminal gangs are requested to take advantage of amnesty already granted by the state government, surrender their arms and submit themselves to local authorities within two weeks.”

“That Orsu people have resolved to partner with the state government in whatever capacity to put an end to the insecurity in Orsu land. We resolve to request the government to assist us in removing the burnt-down and abandoned vehicles, gates, and trenches used by these miscreants as barricades on our roads. That the summit equally resolved to request the government to consider the gazetting of our proposed amnesty program for the repentant youths to give the needed legal backing.

“The communities in Orsu to bring up the names of repentant “Umuoma” to the Odimma Orsu initiative, for onward submission to the government for the amnesty program. The summit adopted the template presented by the organizers of the summit to tackle the insecurity which includes the setting up of a united vigilante outfit that will partner with the security agencies to restore peace in Orsu land,” they said.