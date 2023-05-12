Bandits collect N6.5m to release 12 of 85 abductees in Zamfara – Local

Bandits have released the remaining 12 kidnapped victims of Wanzamai village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

They killed one of the kidnapped victims who was the oldest person among them.

An indigene of the area said the bandits released the remaining 12 kidnapped victims and killed one on Wednesday after collecting another sum of 500,000 from the locals.

His words, “The remaining 12 kidnapped victims came back home last Wednesday night while the oldest person among them called Samaila Garba did not come back”.

“To our utmost dismay, we found his dead body beside the road slaughtered by the bandits”.