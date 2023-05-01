Bandits attack Niger community, abduct, injure many

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Bandits have again attacked some communities in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident, which occured between Friday and Saturday left many villagers abducted and many seriously injured.

Sources told vanguard that the incident occured shortly after Friday prayer and into Saturday morning.

Villages said to have been attacked include Essan, Koitapi, Wuda, Loitapi among others.

The source added that the bandits operated for hours from house to house and carted away valuables.

The bandits on arrival scared the residents by shooting sporadically and had a free day to carry out their attack without any interference from security agents.

Coordinator, Kaffin Koro Axis Concerned Youth, Maikarfi Sabastine, who confirmed the incident said the incessant attack on the communities has brought untold hardships on the villagers. He called on government to intervene immediately.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted by newsmen, promised to get back with details but did not at press time.