Ban on RTEAN, NURTW: NLC, TUC give Lagos govt May 30 strike notice

Sanwo-Olu

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and their Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, counterpart, have issued a May 30 deadline to Lagos State Government to unban Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, and the National Union of Road Transport Workers NURTW, or face unpleasant consequences.

The two Labour centers argued that it is unbelievable and unacceptable that despite the judgement of National Industrial Court, NIC, declaring its actions illegal among others, the Lagos Government has refused to unban the two unions.

The NLC and TUC warned that if by Wednesday, May 30, 2023 Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu refused to unban RTEAN and NURTW and insist on alleged gross violations of the rights of RTEAN and NURTW members among others, the two bodies would shut down Lagos.

In a petition to Governor Sanwo-Olu dated May 22, NLC and TUC threatened to carry out a one-day action in Lagos State, saying “This will serve as a warning before the labour centers embark on full industrial strike and actions against the state government until it agrees to obey the courts, the constitution and international conventions on the rights of human beings.

In the petition by NLC’s General Secretary and TUC’s Secretary General, Emma Ugboaja and Nuru Toro respectively, they insisted that the Lagos State Government does not realize the magnitude of what it is doing.

The labour centers recalled the details of the ban and the NIC ruling against the Lagos State Government, and said “the TUC and NLC have gone this length to detail this case and the violations of the Lagos State Government under your leadership with the hope that you will cause the right actions to be taken.

“However, if by Wednesday, May 30, 2023 you refuse and your government insists on these gross violations, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria TUC and the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, whose affiliates, the Road Transport Employers Association RTEAN and National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, will carry out a one-day action in Lagos State.

“This will serve as a warning before the labour center’s embark on full industrial strikes and actions against your government until it agrees to obey the courts, the constitution and international conventions on the rights of human beings.

“We hope you will take advantage of this ultimatum. But if you allow this situation to further degenerate, the TUC, NLC and Nigerian workers might be compelled to use all legal means including international civil and criminal courts to bring Your Excellency and your appointees to justice.”