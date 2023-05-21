BAIP 2023 African finals to hold in Ghana

Ahead of the African Grand finale for the 4th edition, The Beauty of Africa International pageant (BAIP) has received a significant endorsement from the Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture . The endorsement reflects the Ministry’s support for promoting Africa’s culture and beauty to the world.

The Beauty of Africa International Pageant is a prestigious pageant that celebrates African beauty, culture, and diversity. The pageant brings together young women from across the continent to showcase their talents, intelligence, and culture.

In an official statement signed by John Yao Agbeko, the Chief Director, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana, he endorsed the pageant stating that it aligns perfectly with the Ghana Ministry of Tourism vision which aims at showcasing Africa’s beauty and promoting its culture to a global audience.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture presents its compliments and wishes to introduce Dew Palace Ghana Limited, organizers of the 4th edition of THE BEAUTY OF AFRICA INTERNATIONAL PAGEANT AFRICA FINALS 2023”

“The pageant aims to bring together delegates from across Africa to promote tourism and intercultural exchange, encourage young African women in developing self-confidence, responsibility and patriotism, and to foster intermational friendship and understanding”

“Dew Palace Ghana Limited in partnership with Queen Prisca Abah (1st Runner- up at the Beauty of Africa International Pageant 2022 Africa finals ) will host the BAIP 4th African edition in Accra, Ghana, from 4th August to 11th August, 2023”

“The event will serve as a motivation to the Ministry’s flagship project ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative to harness Culture and Tourism activities for socio-economic growth in Ghana”.

“We, therefore, endorse this pageant and request your esteemed organization to support Dew Palace

Ghana Limited, as you deem fit”, the statement added.

The President and founder of the Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) Mr. Daniel Opuene, expressed his gratitude for the endorsement and pledged to make it a successful event that reflects the richness of Africa’s culture and beauty.