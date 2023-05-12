Awujale @ 89: You’re epitome of good character, integrity — Obasanjo, Tinubu, Abiodun

Awujale Adetona

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, describing him as an epitome of good character and integrity.

They said the monarch’s philanthropic gestures, even at the advanced age of 89, are worthy of emulation.

Obasanjo, who described the Awujale as the longest-serving monarch in the country, commended him for his contribution to the development of the state and the country as a whole.

Awujale a pillar moulded in integrity —Tinubu

Also paying glowing tributes to the monarch, the President-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu, recalled how the Awujale supported the progressives in the struggle to restore democracy during the dark days of the military rule.

Tinubu, in a statement from his media office, noted the monarch’s refusal to compromise himself for pecuniary gains.

The statement reads: “You are indeed, a royal father in time of need. Your consistency and contribution to the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria cannot be forgotten.

“Your lifestyle, prayers and words of wisdom have continued to guide us in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“Alaiyeluwa, you are an inspirational source of courage, a pillar moulded in dignity with exemplary carriage of majestic royalty.

“In any period of moral crisis, Oba Adetona stands to be counted on the side of the people and country, and for this, Kabiesi earns my total respect.”

He’s selfless service to humanity —Abiodun

On his part, Governor Abiodun, who also described Oba Adetona as a philanthropist per excellence and a great achiever, commended the Awujale for being a father figure to millions of Ijebu sons and daughters.

According to him, Oba Adetona’s vision behind the Institute of Governance Studies at the OOU is exemplary.

The governor said: “What you have done is simply exemplary, I have not found a monarch that is as giving as you are. Not only do you give us your children or the community, but you also gave to institutions.

“Because of your love for governance and process, you decided to invest in an Institute of Governance at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye. You spent your money in putting in place a multi-billion naira world-class institution.

“You have entrusted these and ensured that it will be self-sustaining, you have employed the best of professors and that are being paid like other professors anywhere in the world. Baba, this is one of the many legacies that you have built for generations yet unborn, you will live long your majesty.”