Awoniyi’s brace earn Forest 2 – 2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 

Taiwo Awoniyi’s brace earned Nottingham Forest a valuable point against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their fight against Premier League relegation.

Forest took an early lead when Awoniyi, who scored twice in Monday’s 4-3 win against Southampton, got in front of recalled Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to head in the opener from Renan Lodi’s cross.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling equalised after the break when he swept home Trevoh Chalobah’s cross and the England winger then turned inside Felipe before curling the ball beyond Keylor Navas seven minutes later.

But, the Blues led for just four minutes at Stamford Bridge as Awoniyi flicked home Orel Mangala’s delicate lob into the six-yard box to secure a draw for the visitors.

It ended a run of seven successive league away defeats for Steve Cooper’s men and leaves them three points above third-bottom Leeds United with two games remaining.

Forest face Arsenal at home next Saturday and travel to Crystal Palace on the final day of the season while Chelsea face three of the top four within a week – Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.