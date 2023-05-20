Awoniyi sinks Arsenal, hand Man City Premier League title

Nottingham Forest’s Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi scores the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at The City Ground in Nottingham, central England, on May 20, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal as Nottingham Forest defeated Arsenal and gave Manchester City an unassailable lead to win the Premier League for the fifth time in six seasons.

A second consecutive defeat for the Gunners left Mikel Arteta’s men still four points adrift of City with one game remaining.