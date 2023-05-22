Aviation shakeup: After FAAN, FG replaces NAMA’s MD, Odunowo

By Prince Okafor

Barely 48 hours after the replacement of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN’s Managing Director, Rabiu Yadudu, the Federal Government has again replaced the acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Mr. Mathew Pwajok.

Pwajok was replaced by the Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr. Tayib Odunowo, whose appointment is yet to be confirmed officially.

The development confirms Vanguard’s report that a similar development that occurred in FAAN, will be carried outto other agencies which includes NAMA, National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), among other agencies under the Ministry of Aviation.

NAMA is an agency in the aviation sector, established to develop airspace infrastructure to meet the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs)

Meanwhile, fresh indications have emerged that plans are underway to redeploy certain directors to spare head various agencies in the sector, a development which stakeholders have frowned at.

Pwajok was appointed in acting capacity in February 2022 and has since exceeded the six(6) months acting stewardship of the agency.