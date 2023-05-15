Aviation sector: Low investments, trapped funds, others scare investors

•As national aviation conference begins today

By Prince Okafor

Aviation stakeholders will gather today in Abuja on a three-day conference to deliberate on factors that have denied the sector the expected growth in recent years.

Parts of the problems they will be confronted with include low investments, trapped funds, among others which have scared investors away from the sector.

Currently, the nation aviation sector is battling with series of challenges ranging from low investment, limited access to foreign exchange, constant unions agitations, flights cancellations, among others.

For instance, in 2022, no fewer than 877 flights were cancelled across 26 airports in the country by 37 international and domestic airlines.

Vanguard aviation world gathered that the flights were cancelled by 26 international airlines and 11 domestic carriers. 795 cancellations were recorded by the 11 domestic carriers while only 82 flights were cancelled by international airlines.

Also, there have been constant agitations the organised union leading to gridlocks, flights delays and cancellations among others.

In the wake of the agitations, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, described the unions’ action as plot to rubbish his eight years record as a minister.

He said: “I am very pained that the unions are coming up with the issue of strikes at this time that I am about to leave the office. I have been working with the unions over the years, but I feel they want to rubbish all I have done over the years with these strikes.

In another development, the International Air Transport Association, IATA, disclosed that foreign airlines’ trapped fund in Nigeria has risen to $730 million, a development which has already affected air connectivity, economic growth, and the development of the country’s aviation sector.

The development further led to United Arab Emirates, flag carrier, Emirates Airline suspending operations in Nigeria.

Stakeholders react

In reaction to the trapped funds, IATA’s Area Manager, West and Central Africa, Dr Samson Fatokun, stated that the increasing backlog of international airlines blocked funds in Nigeria had sent a message against Foreign Direct Investment FDI.

“Potential investors are reading from the plight of airlines that they may not be able to repatriate their funds from Nigeria, at a time when Nigeria is expecting more investments.”

Also, the incoming administration, has been called for an urgent remedy to the situation.

In an interview with the President of Aviation Roundtable, Dr. Gbenga Olowo, he stated that failure to appoint boards of agencies portends absolute non-observance of corporate governance.

“The industry has witnessed inappropriate engagement of unskilled men and even politicians into strategic professional offices to the detriment of skilled and qualified candidates within and outside the system.”

“The incoming government should address the problem of trapped funds belonging to foreign airlines now in the region of over $730 million. The situation portrays the country as not respecting agreements. He said the travel industry is suffering because of it.

“During the early 1990s, airlines like Swiss Air, Scandinavia, Alitalia and Varig Brazilian Airlines, among others exited Nigeria on account of trapped funds. This resulted in massive job losses, the collapse of industries, the collapse of trade and commerce, and strained relations among the operating nations such as cumbersome visa restriction regime.

“Today, the foreign airlines are using all forms of strategy to withdraw their inventories and seats out of Nigeria’s Point of Sale (POS) and may eventually quit as demonstrated with the on and off flight operations of once flourishing Emirates Airlines.

“Nigeria’s flight bookings in April alone collapsed by approximately 50 percent and travel agents are losing tonnes of business and huge revenue to the government through payment of Ticket Sales Charge (TSC), Passenger Service Charge (PSC) and Cargo Service Charge (CSC) on tickets not sold. Passengers are faced with ever-escalating air ticket fares,” he added.

National aviation conference begins today

Meanwhile, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, is set to play host to all stakeholders and investors, at the second edition of the FAAN National Aviation Conference (FNAC2)

The conference will discuss the future of Nigerian airports viz-a-viz innovations, safety and security, financing and leasing, sustainability, growth drivers, logistics, and more. It will also offer stakeholders an opportunity to explore, deliberate and understand how technology-driven innovations will change air travel in decades to come.

According to FAAN, “The forum will also explore the strategic diversification of FAAN’s revenue sources, with emphasis on non-aeronautical revenue including Airport Advertising, Tourism, Land Development, amongst others.

“It has been packaged to attract local and international investors in other to apprise them with the vast investment opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry.”

The twilight of the conference will feature an investment forum that will focus on opportunities in Nigerian airports, with emphasis on repositioning our secondary airports through cargo operations.”