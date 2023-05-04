Author, Anijekwu introduces new book to Lagos Education Commissioner

By Sylvester Kwentua

A Nigerian author, Roseline Anijekwu, who is the CEO of Caverra World and also a teen coach has introduced a new book to the Lagos state government through the state’s commissioner of education.

Roseline, who recently authored a book titled, ‘Discover Maximize Soar, was at the office of the Lagos state commissioner of education, Hon Folashade Adefisayo, on Thursday, to invite her to the launch of her new book and to also seek partnership with the state government, as part of her plans to help discover the latent potentials embedded in the lives of teenagers, especially those based in Lagos.

Speaking to the media at the office of the commissioner, Roseline explained why she visited the commissioner.

“The purpose of this visit is to invite the Honourable commissioner to the launch of my new book as a special guest and to also introduce the book to her. Being the commissioner of education, I see it as the right thing to invite her because that is her office. This book, Discover, Maximize Soar, is a top-notch piece, put together as a premium guide for students and teenagers, The book will help these young ones discover their true-self and keep them on the right track. The book launch is on the 14th of this month 2023” Roseline said.

Roseline was not alone in her visit, as she had the company of Dr. Regina Imeh, who is the OCI (Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora) Foundation Champion in Akwa Ibom state.

Regina Imeh, while addressing the media, revealed that the OCI Foundation is passionate about improving the lives of women and young ones, and the foundation is fully in support of Roseline Anijekwu who is also the Lgos Champion of the OCI Foundation in the launch of the new book which is a premium guide for the young ones.

Roseline and her team were warmly received by the commissioner herself, who promised to look into their requests.