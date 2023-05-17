Germany has long been recognized for its outstanding education system, and its vocational training program, known as Ausbildung or duale Ausbildung, is no exception. Lekan Arowosaye, a renowned travel consultant and founder of Tejurolex Global LTD, sheds light on the key aspects of Ausbildung and offers valuable insights for those considering this career path.

According to Arowosaye, one of the main advantages of Ausbildung is its high level of respect and adherence to international standards. He stated, “The curriculum of Ausbildung is highly respected and ranked according to international standards, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for their chosen profession.”

Ausbildung offers more than just theoretical knowledge. Arowosaye emphasized that there are ample opportunities for students to engage in extracurricular activities during their training. He explained, “Students have the chance to participate in various extracurricular activities, allowing them to develop practical skills and gain valuable hands-on experience.”

One of the significant advantages of pursuing Ausbildung in Germany is the country’s low unemployment rate. Arowosaye pointed out, “Germany has a very low unemployment rate, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking job security after completing their Ausbildung.”

Financial considerations are also crucial when weighing the benefits of Ausbildung. Arowosaye highlighted, “Normally, there are no tuition fees for Ausbildung, and apprentices can earn a monthly income ranging from 650€ to 1300€.” This combination of learning and earning allows students to gain practical experience while also sustaining themselves financially.

For international students considering Ausbildung in Germany, Arowosaye stressed the importance of German language proficiency. He stated, “As a foreigner, having a good command of the German language is essential to pursue Ausbildung. Most employers require at least a B2 level of German proficiency, ensuring effective communication in the workplace.”

When it comes to the prerequisites for Ausbildung, Arowosaye explained that secondary school education is generally required. He added, “To start an Ausbildung, candidates typically need a school-leaving certificate equivalent to the German 10th-12th class.”

Ausbildung duration can vary depending on the field of study. Arowosaye highlighted, “While some categories last for two years, most professions require three years of training. However, it is possible to shorten the duration by six to twelve months for individuals with outstanding qualifications or previous degrees.”

Arowosaye also addressed the issue of costs associated with Ausbildung. He emphasized, “Unlike higher education, Ausbildung is free in Germany. Additionally, apprentices receive a monthly salary from their employers, and some companies even provide additional benefits such as travel tickets, food, and accommodation.”

For foreigners seeking Ausbildung opportunities in Germany, Arowosaye advised thorough research and networking. He stated, “Start by researching various options and finding companies that align with your interests. Building a network and attending job fairs and recruiters’ events can significantly increase your chances of finding suitable Ausbildung opportunities.”

In conclusion, Ausbildung in Germany offers a solid foundation for professional success. With its esteemed curriculum, hands-on experience, financial benefits, and low unemployment rate, it presents a promising pathway for both German and international students. As Lekan Arowosaye noted, “Ausbildung combines theoretical knowledge with practical training, providing individuals with the skills and qualifications necessary to thrive in their chosen careers.”