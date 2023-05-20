Audio: ‘Politicians’ bent on causing disaffection among Tinubu, Ganduje, Masari — Kano Govt

Governor Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State government has cautioned the general public to disregard mischievous attempts by social media and online publications in the country to lift a story from a purported phone conversation’ between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Ibrahim Kabiru Masari which involves his political relationship with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba in a statement issued on Saturday, stated that the exaggerated publicity on the purported audio clip was the handiwork of paid agents trying to unturn the so-called ‘conversation’ with a view to causing disaffection between the two political gladiators.

He explained that “from all indications, some people who are not comfortable with the long cordiality Tinubu, Ganduje and Masari enjoy are bent on exploiting the situation to their advantage.

“The governor and the President-elect have since realised this mischievous attempt to cause disaffection between them, and would not allow this sound working relationship which has been waxing stronger, particularly at this critical time to be destroyed by some self-centred individuals,” Garba said.

The commissioner however called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the general public to disregard such attempts and remain calm and loyal to the party to ensure the successful inauguration of the President-elect.

An audio clip going viral and a leaked phone conversation between Governor Ganduje and Ibrahim Masari, a former placeholder vice presidential candidate of the APC, the governor was heard lamenting how he was unfairly treated by the “president-elect” for meeting with the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP Presidential candidate, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

The Governor was also heard saying the calculation by Tinubu of meeting with Kwankwaso was inaccurate.

Recall that Tinubu and Kwankwaso met for four hours in France, discussing wide range of issues.

This development has continued to raised dust and have become talks of the day in any fora.