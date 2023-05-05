Ataga’s murder: Your confessional statement voluntary, court tells Chidinma

By Henry Ojelu, LAGOS

A Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, yesterday, admitted the two handwritten statements made by Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, in evidence.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya said that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the voluntariness of the defendant’s statements.

She said this while ruling on the trial within the trial where the defendant had objected to the admissibility of her statements.

The defendant, through her counsel, Mr Onwuka Egwu, alleged that her statements were not voluntarily made.

The defendant had, during trial within a trial, alleged that she was slapped and forced to sign statements not voluntarily made by her.

The former 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos is standing trial for the alleged murder of Ataga.

She is also charged with stealing and forgery alongside one Adedapo Quadri and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu.

At the resumed hearing, Justice Adesanya said that it was settled law that before a statement would be admissible, the defendant must be advised of his or her rights.

Adesanya said: “The videos tendered in court did not display any intimidation towards the defendant while she was writing her statements.

“The voice of the Investigating Police Officer, IPO, was clear and audible. It did not show any form of intimidation.”

The judge, therefore, admitted the two statements in evidence and adjourned the case until May 30 for a continuation of the trial.