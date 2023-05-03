Association honours Salisu, 16 others with Igala Merit Awards

…says Award’ll spur me to do more for humanity

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- A socio-cultural organization, Who’s Who in Igala Land, Monday, honoured one of the illustrious sons of Igala Land, Alhaji Yaqub Salisu Abubakar along with 16 others with the prestigious Igala Merit Awards.



According to the organizers, the Award is given once in every three years, usually in recognition of contributions to the course of humanity.



Abubakar who hails from Aloko-Oganenigu in Dekina LGA of Kogi State, expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the recognition and honor conferred on him, pointing that he was only doing what he can under his capacity to add value to humanity.



He said: “This recognition will certainly spur me to do more for humanity, and other illustrious sons and daughters are encouraged to give back to the society that made them.



“Giving back to the society that made you is not about how much you have but the heart to give.

“When we do our bit, we make the world a better place for all of us.”



Meanwhile, Chairperson of the occasion, Chief Jummai Ahmodu, tasked sons and daughters of Igala nation including those in Diaspora to unite and ensure development of the Igala nation instead of creating divisions and unwholesome politics that harms the peace, development and advancement of the Igala people.



Ahmodu added that it is also imperative for Igala elders, professionals, traditional religious, women and youth leaders to close ranks to sustain unity and also promote the beautiful cultural heritage handed down to them to make Igala nation relevant in the scheme of things in Nigeria.



However, she advised the awardees not rest on their oars but to aspire to do more for humanity not only for the Igala nation, because it is only what they have positively impacted in the lives of people will be remembered about them when they are no more on the face of the earth.



She said: “The things we do outlast our mortality. The things we do are like monuments that people build to honour heroes after they have died. They are like the pyramids that the Egyptians built to honour the Pharaohs.



“Igala Land is in dire need of development and it is through the collective efforts of all that we can achieve lofty objectives for the Igala Land today, tomorrow and the future.”



She also challenged them to mentor people in order to have people that can continue with their legacies, and added that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains an epitome and example of mentorship.

“You know our president-elect mentored lots of people all through his life, and when it came to when it matters, those he mentored showed up for him. Igala sons and daughters can borrow a leaf from Tinubu’s living example’, she pointed out.



Highlight of the event was a paper presentation by the guest speaker, Dr Adejoh Edogbanya, who focused his lecture on ‘Igala Rebirth and Development’.