Assemblies of God GS’ wife tasks women on holy living, knowledge of God

By Steve Oko

Wife of the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev. Mrs Best Amadi, has tasked women on holy living, knowledge of God and productivity.

Mrs Amadi who gave the charge in her goodwill message during this year’s Women’s Day celebration of the church held on Sunday, said that Christian women should not only live holily but be enterprising and strategic to be able to fulfill destiny.

Giving the theme of the celebration as:”Pressing Forward To Know Christ”,

the Assemblies of God National Women Director said that personal knowledge of Christ was essential for destiny actualisation.

She said that godly women with clear vision of their calling and life assignment were needed for society to record progress.

Mrs Amadi who encouraged Christian women to strive to excell in every field of endeavour, noted that for Nigeria to move forward as a country, her women must press towards the right direction.

She further advised Christian women to shun idleness but be supportive and loyal to their husbands for a peaceful home and organised society.

Mrs Amadi challenged Christian women to be the mirror “that reflects the true life and beauty of Christ” for society to emulate.

“We should not forget that it is through us that our nation and the world will know the person of Christ!

“For Nigeria to move forward as a nation, her women must press forward in the right direction.

“Therefore, let’s keep pressing forward till we become the exact picture of what God desires to see, and use, to make the needed impact.”

In an interview, the National President of the Women’s Ministries, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Mrs Onyinyechi Oko, described this year’s Women’s Day as a huge success.

She said that the week-long event featured a lot of teachings, prayer sessions and other varieties packaged to enrich and better empower the women.

The university don urged Christian women not to allow their potentials lie latent but courageously press on towards the high mark of their calling.

” No Christian woman is permitted to exit life unaccomplished; and life has no direction without the knowledge of Christ”, she said.

Mrs Oko noted that time had gone when women were mere spectators but should now play leading roles for society to advance.

According to her, Nigeria desperately needs virtuous, focused and godly women to exit her present socio-economic doldrum, moral bankruptcy and leadership ineptitude.

She commended godly women whose courage to shun compromise brought joy to some states in the 2023 elections, insisting that women have roles to play in moulding a better society.

In a sermon at the Assemblies of God 5-8 Item Street Umuahia, Abia State, wife of the Senior Minister, the Rev. Mrs Lilian Alozie, challenged Christian women to be true ambassadors of Christ.

She noted that when women engage with the right activities, society at large would not derail.

Mrs Alozie urged Christian women to strive to make heaven irrespective of the challenges of life.

The event featured prayers, special presentations and lots of other varieties by women.