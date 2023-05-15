Assault on cop: Policemen comb Seun Kuti’s house, shrine

•He’ll report himself today —Femi Falana

By Kingsley Omonobi & Evelyn Usman

Following the Inspector-General of Police order for the arrest of the late Fela Kuti’s son, Seun, over assault on a policeman on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, Vanguard gathered, yesterday, that policemen stormed the Afrobeat musician’s Lagos apartment and the African shrine, in Ikeja area of Lagos to arrest him.

Vanguard gethered that police operatives were at Seun’s place on Saturday night and Sunday morning, but did not meet him.

A source told Vanguard that efforts were being made to apprehend Suen, who is suspected to have gone into hiding.

This came as Police Service Commission, PSC, yesterday, condemned the assault of a Police Officer in uniform and on official duty in Lagos by Seun.

PSC commended the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman Alkali for his prompt action in ordering the arrest and prosecution of Seun.

Meanwhile, rights activst and lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, said Seun,, had sought his legal service following the IGP’s order to immediately arrest the singer after a viral video surfaced on Saturday showing the Afrobeats star slapping a uniformed policeman.

Falana said: “I am his lawyer and he has briefed me. He certainly has evidence. This is not the first time he is dealing with the police.”

Falana added that the embattled singer would turn himself in on Monday, saying, “He is going to report himself to the police tomorrow morning (today). There is no problem at all.”

Efforts to reach the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, yesterday, failed as he did not respond to calls and text messages to his mobile line.

However, police sources at the Command headquarters assured that the IGP’s directive would be carried out to the latter.

Reacting to the order via his Instastory on Saturday night, Kuti said he welcomed the investigation.

He wrote, “I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation. I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted.”

Condemning Seun’s action, Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Centre, Mr. Okechukwu Nwagunma, said: “Section 98 of the Police Act 2020-98 states that ‘A person who assaults, obstructs or resists a police officer in the discharge of his duty, or aids or incites any other person to assault, obstruct or resist a police officer or other person aiding or assisting the police officer in the discharge of his duty, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine ofN500,000 or imprisonment for a term of six months or both.

“ Where a person is called upon to aid and assist a police officer who is, while in the discharge of his duty, assaulted or resisted or in danger of being assaulted or resisted, and the person refuses or neglects to aid and assist, the person commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N I 00,000 or imprisonment for a term of three months or both”.

“Since Seun claims that the police officer wanted to kill him, the Police should impartially and exhaustively investigate the case so as to unravel the full facts and take appropriate actions in line with the findings and the law,” he stated.

PSC demands immediate prosecution of Seun Kuti

PSC in a statement by ts spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said: “The commission demands that the culprit must be arraigned immediately and that the Inspector General must ensure that the matter is followed to it’s logical conclusion to restore public confidence in the Nigeria Police as the lead agency in internal security and in it’s ability to maintain law and order and also protect lives and properties.”

Chairman of PSC, Dr.Solomon Arase, former Inspector General of Police, said: “No matter the offence the Police Officer committed, nobody, including Seun Kuti has the right to assault a Policeman in uniform and on official duty.

“We must as a civilized people explore established channels of complaints against alleged infractions by law enforcement officials rather than this uncouth behavior in assaulting the symbol of authority in our country.

“We look forward to the prompt prosecution of Seun to act as a deterrent to others of his ilk,” he added.

He commended the Police Officer for refusing to be provoked by the action of his aggressor, a development he said would have been more fatal.

Condemnations

The action of the Afrobeat singer has attracted condemnations from all quarters.

Rights lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has lent his voice to the issue, expressing reservation for the act put up by the controversial musician.

Dr. Ajulo, said: “If we sincerely love Seun Kuti, we will agree he needs the following;

i. He needs to seek psychological help on anger management and other related issues.

“ii. Ensure he shows remorse and tender unreserved apology to the Nigeria Police Force, the victim and the entire people of Nigeria. iii. He should seek proper legal advice on what he understands as human rights, and protect his interest in the circumstance.

“Watching Seun’s clip is like watching what brought up #Endsars movement playing in reverse mode. We cannot claim to be the victim and still appear to be the villain at the same time.”

Assault on an officer, serious offense, Police warn

Regardless of the state you are in, the Federal Capital Terriroty, FCT Police Command has cautioned that assault on a police officer is considered a serious offense.

The command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, reacting to Seun’s action, said: “Assault on a Police Officer is considered a serious offense regardless of the state you’re in.

“It is alarming to hear people say the Police Officer deserves what Seun kuti did because Police Officers are brutalizing people everyday. They even went as far as sharing old videos of officers assaulting civilians.

“The IGP has shown zero tolerance towards Police officer’s misconduct even a couple were dismissed from the service, he will ensure in the same vein that members of the public who assault the Police are punished in the ambit of the law.