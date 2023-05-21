Ashmusy, Nasboi, others make winners list of Eko Awards

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Lagos State Government-endorsed Eko Heritage Awards is ready to host the third edition of the prestigious event on July 16, 2023 at the prestigious Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

The award which debuted in the year 2021 is known for its niche of identifying, celebrating, and appreciating promoters of the State’s cultural heritage with other individuals/organizations drafted from different sectors of the economy, like fashion, agricultural, and media to oil and gas industries.

Some of the awardees include; Ashmusy, Nasboi, Chuks Joseph, Bola Montana, Sheye Banks, Tiana Heath, Funmi Omoboriowo,Vivian Okiche, Moyosoreoluwa Eleso and other notable personalities.

Meanwhile, notable brands are not left out as Trendybeevent, Jewel Aeida, Mobolah_Signatures, Beauty by Evalm, AKmodel Homes & Properties, Sencillo Lagos, Kudcollections and DND Traveling and Tours, Glazia Magazine are set to be honoured.

The organizers promised to continue to promote and honour individuals and brands who are making a huge difference in the society

Eko Heritage Awards is a brainchild of Ivory Forte Entertainment.