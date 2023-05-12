Arthur Eze, Prophet Fufeyin in closed door meetings

Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin yesterday met Nigerian Billionaire Prince Arthur Eze in close door.

In what can be described as a major meeting of great minds, billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and Nigerian billionaire Prince Arthur Eze in closed-door meeting in Abuja discussing national issues.

According to news report, the purpose of the meeting was undisclosed.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin is the founder and general overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, while Prince Arthur Eze is the founder and chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, one of Nigeria’s leading oil exploration companies.