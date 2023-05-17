Arsenal prepare massive offer to sign Declan Rice 

Arsenal are putting together an offer worth a club-record £92 million for West Ham skipper Declan Rice.

It is, however, understood that West Ham will want as much as possible of that fee paid up front.

Despite interest from Manchester United, Arsenal remain confident they can agree a deal with West Ham and land Rice this summer, according to the Telegraph.

Rice is top of Arsenal’s priority this summer and will go all out to bring the English international to the Emirates.

With the season looming to end trophyless, Arteta already has his eyes fixed on the coming season and bolstering the squad where necessary for a better outing in the next campaign.