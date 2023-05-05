Arrest of Ajaero: Arewa Youths Assembly phoney group — Labour

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

—Says Ajaero won’t succumb to blackmail, intimidation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Friday, said it would not waste its time on the Arewa Youths Assembly, which it described as a phoney group in search of bread and butter waiting for hire for a pittance.

The NLC, also denied the allegation that the Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero is plotting to scuttle the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29.

Recall that the Arewa group had asked for the arrest and prosecution of Ajaero over allegations it highlighted.

Reacting to the allegations against Ajaero by the Arewa Youths Assembly, the NLC in a statement by Benson Upah, Head of Information and Public Affairs, said ordinarily it was not supposed to waste time on the group except to point out that the organisation only succeeded in denigrating the name Arewa.

The statement said, “As for Arewa Youths Assembly, there are too many phoney organisations in search of bread and butter. They are floating character assassins waiting for hire for a pittance. We will not waste our time on them except to point out that they have only succeeded in denigrating the name Arewa, which sadly has been franchised for pecuniary benefits.

“As for their promoters or sponsors, they are cowards with allegiance to nothing in life except their bottomless stomachs. We know why they did this….as a bargaining chip for appointments. We wish them good luck as life goes in full cycle/circle.”

The Arewa group had accused the NLC President among other things:

“That Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero plans to scuttle the inauguration of the President-elect, Mr Ahmed Bola Tinubu;

“That he is working with IPOB to actualise the presidential ambition of Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party;

“That Comrade Ajaero is using the Nigeria Labour Congress to promote Biafran agenda;

“That Comrades Ajaero and Emmanuel Ugboaja each received an SUV bulletproof van from the Central Bank to scuttle the strike against the cashless policy;

“That it is the first time in the history of the Congress that the President and General Secretary are from the same ethnic group which makes it convenient for them to prosecute the Biafràn agenda;

“That Ajaero threatened the election petition Judges as well as invited only Mr Peter Obi to the May Day commemoration amongst the presidential candidates;

“That Ajaero is using the Igbo-dominated Congress to sabotage the economy of the country and that “the invasion of Lagos and Imo Airports by IPOB fundamentalists masquerading as NLC is only but the beginning of what Ajaero is hatching to stop Tinubu from taking the oath of office on May 29”;

“And accordingly, he should be arrested and prosecuted.”

However, the NLC in its reaction said:

“Our attention has been drawn to the contents of a press conference by the Arewa Youths Assembly led by one Ali Muhammad. We want to state that these allegations are cheap blackmail intended to divert the attention of the leadership of Congress from its obligation or mission to the people.

“We wish to reiterate that

the Nigeria Labour Congress is a pan-Nigerian organisation not governed by primordial sentiments such as ethnicity or religion. Moreover, Comrade Joe Ajaero has not employed anyone since he resumed office as President of Congress. Neither has he accepted a gift of an SUV bulletproof van from anyone.

“Ajaero is a law-abiding citizen and a stickler for the separation and expression of powers of which the judiciary is one. In light of this, he does not believe in the intimidation of Judges but nonetheless holds the view that corrupt Judges should be put in their place.

“Neither Ajaero nor NLC has any plan to scuttle the inauguration of Senator Bola Tinubu. Those who make this allegation forget that Ajaero was among the first leaders of thought to advise aggrieved parties to go to court.

“More amusing is the allegation that Mr Peter Obi was invited to the commemoration of May Day to the exclusion of other presidential candidates. The records are there for all to see that all the candidates were invited. However, the right to honour this invitation resided with the invitees.

“It is childish and unreasonable for anyone reasonable acting reasonably to accuse Comrades Ajaero and Emmanuel Ugboaja of pursuing ethnic agenda at the Congress let alone IPOB.

“The public pronouncements of Comrade Joe Ajaero and conduct have been in the fine traditions of the past leaders of the Congress some of whom were even more fiery or combative. To therefore, label and profile him as an ethnicist is not only criminal but suggestive of fear of Ajaero in some quarters.

“However, those in mortal fear of Ajaero are the ones that constitute a threat to our national security for they are the ones with something to hide.

“In spite of their vitriol and blackmail, Ajaero will not back down but will continue to act, speak and lead the Congress with fear of God and in line with the fine traditions of lawful and patriotic protest.

“He shall be doing so in consultation with his colleagues in leadership and partnership with Civil Society. Already initiatives are on to revive and strengthen LASCO a broad-based coalition between organised labour and Civil Society. Three conveners ( Messrs Olisa Agbakoba and Nkoyo Toyo) have been working assiduously in pursuance of this. In the fullness of time, Congress leadership will not only co-convene but co-chair.”