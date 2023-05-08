Army’ll seek foreign support to defeat security threat – COAS

Major General Faruk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has said that the Nigerian Army would utilise the support of international entities to defeat the security threats confronting the country.

Yahaya stated this in Bauchi on Monday during the inauguration of the 2023 Combat Arms Training Week, organised by the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps and Infantry Corps, Bauchi.

According to him, the combat arms of the Nigerian Army have been performing creditably in the discharge of the assigned mission in various internal and foreign operational environments with remarkable successes.

He said the feat was achieved due to the resolve and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to support the military in performing its constitutional responsibilities through improved funding, clear strategic directives and provision of needed logistics.

“We shall utilise the support of international entities to defeat the various threats confronting Nigeria.

“These measures as vigorously pursued and sustained will make the Nigerian Army and indeed the combat arms better equipped to take on present and future security challenges.

“Efforts are being sustained at the highest levels to rejig the Nigerian Army,” adding that it was also imperative for the combat arms and other components of the army to continue to look inward and make the best use of available resources.

The COAS reaffirmed commitment of the Nigerian Army to continue to evolve along with the dynamics of the society.

In his remarks, the Commander, Armoured Corps, Bauchi, Maj:-Gen. Mohammed Ahmed said the combat arms have benefited immensely from the COAS’ transformational drive.

He highlighted some of the benefits to include acquisition and induction of new Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs), upgrading of training facilities as well as creation of new formations and units.

Others included the construction of new accommodation for officers and soldiers, among others.

Also, Gov. Bala Mohammed said that in line with global best practices, it was ideal for forces to train regularly to maintain combat readiness.

“It is not out of place for the combat arms to constantly engage officers and men in training,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the Training Week is “Capacity Building for Operational Efficiency of the Combat Arms in a Joint Environment”.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of a book written by the Nigerian Army about the Chief of Army Staff.

The title of the book is “Lt:-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Theory Meets Practice’’.