Army trains personnel on cognitive skills for combat readiness

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army has identified cognitive skills as a major strategy for enhanced proficiency in confronting and managing operational challenges both at the tactical and operational levels of warfare.

To this effect, it has begun a three-day leadership development seminar for officers in the rank bracket of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel and equivalent, aimed at equipping them with requisite knowledge on how to effectively manage and utilize the capabilities of men and materiel under their command to achieve assigned tasks.

Declaring the first edition of the seminar themed ‘The importance of Cognitive Skills in Leadership Within a Complex Environment’, opened, yesterday, at the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, NASFA, Arakan cantonment, Apapa, Lagos, the Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Signals, Maj. Gen. Nosakare Ugbo, said it became imperative because the reality of the moment revealed new perspectives and challenges in theatre of operations.

Noting that the adversaries of today’s complex environment were mainly non–state actors whom some scholars described as enemies without boundaries, he asserted “Defeating these adversaries requires enhanced cognitive skills. Such cognitive abilities would help officers improve their capacity to respond more appropriately to rather complex scenarios that unfold in theatres of operations. This seminar would therefore imbue you with the requisite skills and competencies to be able to, as leaders in your various capacities, tackle current and future threats”.

Reminding the participants that success at their level would ultimately impact the outcomes of engagements at operational and strategic levels, he said their actions or inactions on the other hand , could also affect national and regional security.

He therefore admonished “ You must therefore think through and thoroughly to ensure your final decisions are the best in every circumstance to guarantee overall operational success. Remember the consequences for failure in military operations are grave and must be avoided. The importance of these realities highlights the necessity for you to develop cognitive skills in today’s complex operational environment”.

While emphasizing the need for the officers to give the seminar all the attention it deserved in order to enhance their proficiency in the discharge of their duties, Maj. Gen. Ugbo stated that it would also enhance their cognitive skills “to manage operational challenges both at the tactical and operational levels of warfare. Specifically, the seminar is also designed to enhance your critical thinking capabilities so that you would be capable of quick decision making while applying appropriate principles in tackling operational challenges”.

In his welcome remarks, the Commandant, NASFA, Brig. Gen Ehioze Osifo explained that six topics were selected to reflect the theme. They included: “How to Navigate Complex Environment through Cognitive Model’, “Gaining Competitive Advantage through Cognitive Strategies’ ‘Promoting Team Cognitive for Optimum Performance’ and “Effective Decision-Making Process in Tough Situations’, among others.

Brig. Gen. Osifo explained that the leadership seminar was organized bi-annually in conjunction with the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chattered), with this year’s being the 20th edition and the first time it would be held in the newly built school, as against previous ones that were held in improvised venues.

The Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration which is the training arm of the Finance Corp according to him had produced 4,542 graduates drawn from the sister services, with the National Diploma and Higher National Diplomas respectively.