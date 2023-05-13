Army to deploy 6,251 new soldiers to anti-crime activities – COAS

Major General Faruk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff

The Nigeria Army says 6,251 newly-recruited soldiers would be deployed to counter activities of criminal elements.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya made the disclosure on Saturday in Zaria, Kaduna State at the passing-out parade of the 84 regular recruits intake.

Yahaya noted that Nigeria was faced with numerous security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, separatist agitators, religious extremists and other criminal elements.

“The army with the support of the Federal Government will continue to do everything possible to surmount the various security challenges confronting the country until Nigeria becomes safe for all.

“The adoption of cyclic training, which allows each recruit to undergo every aspect of training, has made you a strong force to be reckoned with,’’ Yahaya told the recruits.

He said with the passing-out, the strength and combat efficiency of the Nigerian Army would be enhanced with 6,251 well-trained men.

The COAS reiterated his commitment and support to improve the standard of training as well as the welfare of recruits, instructors and staff of Depot, Nigeria Army.

He tasked the new soldiers on loyalty, selfless service, courage, discipline, integrity and respect for others which he described as the core values of the Nigerian Army.

“You are expected to always do your utmost best to sustain these values through high professional standards in order to enhance your individual ability and our overall combat-readiness.

“I urge you to assimilate and retain the mental, physical and spiritual training given to you at this institution,’’ Yahaya charged.