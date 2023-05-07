Army condemns maltreatment of civilians by personnel

The Nigerian Army on Sunday in Abuja condemned the maltreatment of civilians by persons clad in military camouflage at 2 Seasons Hotel and Resorts, Kaduna.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Mwachukwu, stated that the assault was an aberration of the values and ethics of professionalism, courage, selflessness and service to humanity which the Nigerian Army represented.



He stressed that the army was aware of a provocative and unacceptable video footage trending in the social media in which certain persons clad in military uniform were molesting civilians.

He added that the army as a disciplined and regimented organisation was committed to the supremacy of the Constitution, defence of sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

“Authorities of the Nigerian Army have directed immediate investigation into the audio-visual footage to ascertain its veracity, with a view to identifying the culprits.

“Outcome of the investigation and sanctions against the persons clad in military camouflage who perpetrated the dastardly acts, if found to be army personnel, would be treated in accordance with extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act.

“While appreciating the general public for their continued support, the Nigerian Army urges all law-abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses without any fear of molestation or intimidation from any quarter.

“Members of the pubic are urged to report any untoward conduct by troops to the Nigerian Army Human Rights desks at the headquarters, Nigerian Army or at the divisional headquarters,’’ Mwachukwu stated.