Armed Forces, Staff College end study tour of Cameroon

As part of it’s curriculum to conduct on the spot assessment of neighbouring countries’ military capabilities as well as build a synergy among the various Armed Forces in West and Central Africa, the Armed Forces and Staff College, Jaji, Plateau State recently visited the Republic of Cameroon on a study tour.

The tour which took place from May 13-20, 2023 with the theme’ Border Control and National Security of Africa, afforded the participants of the senior course the opportunity to identify the strength of the Cameroon Armed Forces with a view of drawing lessons for Nigeria.

Made up of 49 members comprising of a Director, Chief Instructors, Directing and support staff as well as 17 students, they arrived Nsimalen International Airport:, Yaounde, Cameroon on May, 13, 2023 where they were received by top Military brass of their host country and members of the Nigerian High Commission in Cameroon.

The tour commenced on Monday, May 15 with a courtesy visit on the Nigeria High Commissioner to Cameroon, His Excellency , Ambassador Abayomi Gabriel Olanisakin (GFR) at the Nigerian High Commission in Yaounde.

Receiving the team, the High Commissioner expressed delight that the College considered Cameroon for this year’s study tour noting that it’s an evidence of the cordial relationship existing between the two neighbouring countries.

He was hopeful that the visit will enable the participants learn more about the Central African country as well as compare notes on both countries military capabilities and make suggestions for areas of improvement in Nigeria’s military installations and institutions.

The study tour focused on visits to relevant institutions in the Republic of Cameroon that helped address the theme and scope of study notably; the International War College, Yaounde, the country’s Command and Staff College as well as their International School For Security Forces amongst others where they were adequately briefed and interacted sufficiently with their counterparts during the visit.

To make them feel at home and have a feeling of the hospitality of the host country, two dinners where organised for them by the Nigeria High Commission and Cameroon Ministry of Defence on 17th and 18th May respectively.

At the dinner organised by the Cameroon Ministry of Defence, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, His Excellency, Bali Assamo Joseph expressed deep appreciation for the existing bilateral relationship enjoyed by both countries especially in the areas of Defence and security, expressing hope that it will be sustained.

To round up the visit, the team participated in the Air show held at Air Force Base, Yaounde on May, 19, 2023 as part of the country’s National Day celebration. The team departed Cameroon for Nigeria on May, 20, 2023.