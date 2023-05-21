Argentina 2023: I’m ready to be sacked – Bosso

Bosso

Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso, has fired out a salvo at his critics, stating that he is not afraid of being sacked by the Nigeria Football Federation if things don’t go as planned at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, which kicked off yesterday in Argentina

Sixteen years after leading the Flying Eagles to the quarterfinal of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Canada, Bosso will today step out to tinker the nation’s under-20 in their opening match against the Dominican Republic.

Bosso’s appointment as coach has been criticized, with the negative rating reaching its peak after the team lost in the semifinals of the last AFCON U-20 in Egypt, with many questioning his selection, style and tactics.

But as he leads his team out today against Dominican Republic, Bosso, who is yet to be paid qualifying bonuses for AFCON, has bared out his fangs on his critics, noting that, “I will be happy to

be sacked for doing the right thing.”

Despite being in a tough group comprising Brazil, Italy, Bosso sees Argentina 2023 as an opportunity to shame his critics and beat the odds.