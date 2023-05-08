Arewa Youths renew call for Mukhtar Aliyu Betara to be House Speaker

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Hundreds of youths in the North who met at the Arewa House Kaduna under the aegis of Arewa Youth Forum ( AYF) have endorsed Hon.Mukhtar Betara Aliyu as the next Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, maintaining that in the 9th Assembly Betera was a proficient and efficient administrator who was fair, just, logical and sincere in the appropriation of resources.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Ahmed Mohammed Zagi

President of the Arewa Youth Forum who was clad by other executive members of the AYF, described Betara as a veteran in the NASS, who was in the House since 2007 and has held several strategic positions with distinction that qualified him to lead the House.

According to him, :Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), the Premier umbrella platform of all Youth Organizations in Northern Nigeria and FCT-Abuja, which has structures in the 19-Northern States, some Southern States, the FCT and the Diaspora. Part of our operational mandate as a Civil Society Organization is championing the course of good governance through qualitative representations.”

“In our collective resolve and genuine commitment to ensure that we have a quality leader that will maintain the tempo in the lower Chamber at this critical time of our History as a sovereign Nation, we have conducted deep and wider consultations as well as sampling of vital opinions that cut across the length and breadth of the country, among Members of the Green Chamber, from both returning and newly elected, on who does the cap fit for the Speakership position. Our conclusion from the exercise therefore has it that one personality stands out among all, and that person is Rt. Hon. Mukhtar Betara Aliyu,OON, popularly known and called as the ‘The Golden Boy’ among his lawmaker colleagues. “

“To support our claim, we have the following reasons: In his constituency, Hon. Betara has exceeded the electorates’ expectations by providing dividends of Democracy through infrastructural development, empowerment and effective representation. It is not a surprise therefore that he was given the mandate by his people for an unprecedented fifth term to represent the constituency.”

“It is on record that the role in which Hon. Betara played in the 9th Assembly is that of a proficient and efficient administrator who was fair, just, logical and sincere in the appropriation of resources for the improvement of the living standard of Nigerians and the development of critical sectors of the economy. No wonder, his ambition to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives is receiving overwhelming support and endorsement from both returning and new members of the parliament across political parties.

As a person, Hon. Betara is well known to be a humble, intelligent, and smart personality with the wisdom of the ancients. He is friendly, generous, easy going and accessible and always ensures fairness, transparency and logic in the discharge of his official responsibility as Appropriation Committee Chairman. In short, most Members of the 9th Assembly have openly confessed on several occasions that Hon. Betara is the reason behind their success and sterling performance in their various constituencies as regards appropriation of funds for the execution of projects in the various Committees they represent.”

“Already a veteran in both chambers of the NASS, Hon. Betara has been in the House since 2007. He has held several strategic positions such as Chairman of the Sub-committee on NDIC, Banking and Currency, Member of the House Committee on Interior and was later appointed Chairman of the Sub-committee on Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Office between 2007 and 2011. He also served as Chairman of, the House Committee on the Army in the 7th Assembly (2011 to 2015) and Chairman of the House Committee on Defence from 2015 – 2019 before his current position as Chairman of, the House Committee on Appropriations (2019-2023).

His administrative acumen, competence, credibility, and legislative experience combined with his acceptability by the majority of the returning and newly elected members of the House of Representatives stands him out among other contestants and positioned him as the man to win the Speakership Position of the 10th Assembly once the election is held. Also, with him as the Speaker, the incoming administration of Asiwaju/Shettima will be sure of having an excellent performance from the legislative arm of the government. “

“Consequent to the above, on the many reasons why Hon. Betera is the Man fit for the job, the AYF ‎hereby, its affiliate comprising of Civil Society Organizations, Women Groups, Pressure Groups, Student Bodies etc, hereby unanimously ENDORSES Rt. Hon. Mukhtar Betara Aliyu,OON the ‘Golden Boy’ to lead the Green Chamber as Speaker in the 10th National Assembly. This resolution of endorsement is made by all structures of AYF in Nigeria and the Diaspora.”

“We therefore call on all and sundry especially, returning and new members of the Green Chamber to support the aspiration and candidature of Rt. Hon. Mukhtar Betara Aliyu,OON as Speaker so that Nigeria “go better for the Nigerian Citizens” through qualitative and sound legislation,” he said.