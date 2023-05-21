Arewa coalition wants Bawa to resign over corruption allegation

EFCC boss, Bawa

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations( ACSO) has expressed worry over the allegations of corruption revolving around the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC).

The Coalition called on the EFCC Chairman to resign or be sacked ” in order to save Nigeria. “

They said there were allegations also, that the EFCC Chairman was ” using his office to intimidate, harass and force heads of agencies to do his bidding.”

They said it was improper for the North to have an EFCC Chairman with a record of corruption.

In a statement,the Coalition of Arewa Civil Society Organisations stated that the EFCC Chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa should resign or be fired.

The statement signed by the Chairman of the ACSO, Adamu Aminu, Musa, stressed that “Abdulrasheed Bawa’s resignation at this point in time is sacrosanct in other to save the reputation of Nigeria before the eyes of the world.”

“Mr Bawa has been at the centre of so many corruption allegations even before his appointment as the Chairman, which was believed to be surrounded by so many controversies and mysteries.”

“It was alleged that Bawa operates like an emperor, using his office to intimidate, harass and force people to do his bidding, the banks, other Government agencies and innocent Nigerians with backing from his God Father. “

“Therefore Mr. Bawa must be probed, investigated and made to face the law to serve as a deterrent for whoever is coming to succeed him, and while the investigation is ongoing, he should resign or be fired for a smooth conduct of the investigation because he cannot be a judge in his own case.”.

“That is a rule of natural justice. He, therefore, must step aside for a more qualified candidate to take over, to probe his alleged illegal doings and bring him to answer for his crimes before the eyes of the law. It is the right thing to do, it is the standard that is obtainable worldwide. After all, he should welcome the idea if he says he has nothing to hide,” the Coalition stated.