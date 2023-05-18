Arewa Christian Youths urge Tinubu to appoint Simon Lalong SGF

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Young Christian Forum of Nigeria has urged the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The group, at a press conference in Kaduna, said a Christian from the North Central deserves the position to compensate the region for apparent neglect.

The President of the group, Comrade Agada Nathaniel, said that after extensive deliberations, they concluded that the Governor was the most qualified out of other distinguished North Central sons and daughters.

“After extensive deliberations, the Arewa Young Christain Forum of Nigeria, given the reality on the ground, states that the position of SGF should be reserved for a Christian from the North Central region of the country. Our position is hinged on creating an included atmosphere for all the country’s geopolitical regions. We must admit that given the present political arrangement, the North Central region has been left out temporarily.”

*We wish to make it clear that credible persons of repute have contributed immensely to the growth and development of democracy in Nigeria from the North Central region. These persons have proven their commitment to advancing democracy in Nigeria in ways too numerous to mention.”

“Given the above fact, we believe that the outgoing governor of Plateau State, and Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong indeed fits the bill for the position of SGF.”

They said Governor Lalong’s track record of administrative competence as a one-time speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Governor of Plateau State, and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum speaks volumes.”

“Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong has been instrumental in entrenching peace and political stability by administrating policies that address the political, religious, and ethnic concerns in North Central and Northern Nigeria as a whole,” the statement noted. “

“His leadership acumen is such that he reverberates competence, commitment, and sound judgment in matters of national interest. He has been tested and trusted in various capacities, and we do not doubt his suitability for the position of SGF.”

“The implication of the appointment of Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, as the SGF is that it would create the much-needed political and religious balance in the governance structure in Nigeria. We wish to use this medium to call on the APC leadership to see this proposition as ideal and necessary, given the peculiarities of time and the need to bring about a sense of inclusiveness in the governance structure in the country.”

“This is aside from the fact that Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong is a highly respected individual who has tremendous influence in North Central and has successfully built bridges across the divide.

His experience would be put to good use as the SGF in ensuring that the engine room of the government is adequately oiled to deliver on the critical mandate of the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“The necessity of now requires proactive actions that would give Nigerians the much-desired renewed hope now and in the future. And one such move would be the appointment of a Christian of North Central origin in Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong as the SGF.

It is our conviction that Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong will deliver on the critical mandate of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration in renewing the hopes of Nigerians for a better and progressive Nigeria,” they said.