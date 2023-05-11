Araraume’s Case: Concerns over NNPCL/gas operations

Senator Ifeanyi Ararume

By Sani Yusuf

THOSE who appear to be benefiting from the illegality may not admit the current crisis enveloping the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL. But both foreign and local contractors and investors, who have entered into businesses that have run into billions of dollars with the company in the last few months, are apprehensive over the faith of the businesses.

The investors’ apprehension may be predicated on the recent profound judgement by Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, who declared the removal of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd, as illegal. The court had further jurisdiction to nullify and set aside all decisions and resolutions of the board of the NNPCL made in the absence of Araraume, from January 17 until date, and awarded Araraume the sum of N5 billion as damages for his wrong removal, disruption, and interruption of the term of his office as the non-executive chairman of the NNPCL. The judgment has been served on all the defendants.

The huge implication is that every business entered into by NNPCL, which an insider put at “billions of dollars” in the past seven months, is illegal. So, one may understand the increasing concerns of stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, especially from the international community. Even though we have been told that Mrs. Margret Okadigbo, whose tenure was recently declared illegal, has stopped presiding over the board meeting since the verdict of the Federal High Court, the board has not been able to meet due to inaction – the seeming refusal of the Federal Government and the management of the NNPCL to give effect to the judgement that restored Araraume as the legally recognised chairman of the board. Crucial decisions that the board ought to have taken in the past few weeks are at a standstill. Of great concern, according to insiders, is the Korean construction company Daewoo Engineering & Construction, which recently secured a $741 million contract with the NNPCL to rehabilitate the 110,000 barrels per day, bpd, Kaduna Refinery.

In line with the terms of the quick-fix repair contract, Daewoo was expected to be responsible for restoring production at the facility to 60 per cent of its total capacity by 2024, thereby significantly improving fuel security in the country. The project was expected to be executed in three work packages as a maintenance services contract by Daewoo E&C Nigeria Limited, at an estimated maximum cost ceiling with a duration of 21 months.

The award of the huge contract followed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between the Okadigbo-led board of NNPCL, which has been declared illegal, and the foreign contractor late last year. Experts had welcomed the contract, stating that restoring the refinery back to operation would guarantee energy security for the country, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products in view of the country’s near total dependence on the supply of imported petroleum products and the impact the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is having on global supply.

However, the refusal or failure by the president who created the mess in the first place, to resolve the issue is sending a wrong signal to the company. The outgoing president was quoted as saying recently that “due judicial process” would be followed in resolving the problem; but almost three weeks after that statement, there seems to have been no concrete step taken to give effect to the judgement. There were media reports recently that the NNPCL had received ”hundreds of telephone calls,” especially from the international community, wanting to know how the company intended to resolve the matter.

The near consensus among the stakeholders, according to the report, “is the stability and solidity of the NNPCL at this time of uncertainty in the global oil market.” Justice Ekwo held that Araraume’s removal by Buhari flouted provisions of the NNPC Ltd. laws; as well as the Companies and Allied Matters Act. Justice Ekwo had declared that the office and position of Araraume as chairman of the NNPCL are exclusively governed and regulated by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, and the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the NNPCL.

In the judgement described by many senior lawyers as “thorough and profound,” the judge also declared that by the provision of Section 63 (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, Buhari cannot lawfully remove Araraume as the chairman of NNPCL for any reason whatsoever, outside the conditions specifically listed in the said Section 63 (3) of the PIA, 2021. He therefore, nullified and set aside all decisions and resolutions of the board of the NNPCL made in the absence of Araraume, from January 17 until date; and awarded Araraume the sum of N5 billion in damages for his wrong removal.

Apparently worried about the “unpredicted impunity” by the presidency and the likely effect on his image, Ararume had last year dragged Buhari and the NNPCL to court over his illegal removal as the Chairman of the Board of the NNPC Ltd. He had demanded an enormous sum of N100 billion as damages for the unlawful manner in which he was removed as Board Chairman after his name was used to incorporate the entity.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, acting on the instruction of the President, had withdrawn Araraume’s appointment without any reason whatsoever. The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/691/2022 was instituted on his behalf by a group of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, comprising Chief Chris Uche, Ahmed Raji, Mahmud Magaji, Ogwu James Onoja, K.C. Nwufor, and Gordy Uche.

Delivering judgement in the suit after dismissing a total of seven applications against its hearing, Justice Ekwo held that the plaintiff’s case had merit and subsequently ruled in his favour. Ekwo also dismissed the claim of the NNPC Ltd. that Araraume was removed because he was not qualified, involved in alleged contract fraud, amongst others, noting that no evidence of such was contained in the January 17 letter, for his withdrawal.

According to the judge, the defence by the NNPCL was an exercise in futility in manufacturing reasons for Araraume’s removal. The judge held that the removal of Araraume without a fair hearing by the president was, “wrong and cannot be tolerated by a court of law.” Justice Ekwo also held that the plaintiff, having proved his case, was entitled to damages.

Yusuf, a journalist,, wrote from Asokoro, Abuja.