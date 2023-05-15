Appoint committed party members into your govt, Anambra APC begs Tinubu

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State branch of All Progressives Congress, APC, has pleaded with the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to ensure that only committed party members from the state would benefit from appointments in his administration to help build APC in the state.

In a communique issued at the end of its stakeholders meeting in Awka, the party observed that many people from the state occupying federal positions were not committed members of APC, which was the reason they did not work hard during the February 25 presidential election.

It resolved to build a united house by setting up what it called “an Eminent Persons Committee” that would immediately bridge the gaps among feuding leaders and critical stakeholders of APC in Anambra State.

The communique signed by C.J. Chinwuba, C. C. Udenwa and Val Oliobi read in part: “We use this opportunity to appeal to the incoming president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a true party man, to consult the party in the state in all appointments for Anambra State to make them committed to the affairs of the party.

“We insist that non APC members shall not be given any Federal appointment as slot of Anambra State as this measure will help us to rebuild the party.

“We acknowledge and thank also all those who stood with the party and labored for the minimal successes recorded at the last general elections.

“We may not have delivered in terms of highest output of votes during the presidential election given the general mood in South East, but it must be borne in mind that the state suffered from the massive verbal and physical attacks by belligerent and aggrieved youths in the state.

“However, we contributed in our little way by checkmating rigging, thereby holding down the figures against APC, given the Obidient waves and sentiments with the resultant hostilities against APC in our geopolitical zone.”

While commending the party’s candidates who contested for the various positions for their zeal and determination in the face of the daunting challenges, the stakeholders frowned at “the attitude of so many party executive members at the various levels alongside our party trusted agents who abdicated their responsibilities during the election.”

It said that moving forward, APC had resolved, in line with Article 21.13 of its Constitution, to set up three committees aimed at moving the party forward in the state.

It added that one of the committees, the Standing Disciplinary Committee, would try all known anti party activities against the party during the last general elections.

It congratulated the president-elect and his vice “on their resounding victory at the presidential election for their hard earned victory.”

It also implored leaders and stakeholders to donate their resources, skills, time and talent in the interest of the renewed hope enunciated by the incoming administration.